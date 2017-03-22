GRHS Invites Community To Theater Department Fundraiser

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Theatre Department invites you to be their guest at GRHS Theatre on March 24, 2017, from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Cost $7 per child, $10 for two children, and $15 for each whole family

“Come enjoy a night with your family by joining us! YOU have the chance to be our guest and get your makeup done as Belle or The Beast, play some Cogsworth Twister, enjoy a nice little Tea Party with Mrs. Potts, go on an adventurous Scavenger Hunt, and finally end the night with a picture on stage as the character of your choice!” – GRHS Theatre Department

Parents must attend with children. All profit made with go towards the Theatre Department for upcoming events.