GRHS to Perform Plays They’ll Take to State Thespian Competition

GREEN RIVER — Get ready for two shows in one night by the Green River High School Theater Department tomorrow at 7 pm.

The two 30-minute shows are quick-paced with a hefty emotional payload. The plays were chosen to showcase the students’ theatrical abilities at the upcoming Wyoming State Thespian Festival next weekend.

The local performances before a live audience are practice for the state festival, said GRHS Theater Director Bradlee Skinner.

The top 2 at the state level will be able to go on to the international competition in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The first show “The New Medicine,” as described by Skinner, is a “group of zany high schoolers exploring and examining the age old question of why do we rank and judge people when we know so little about them.”

“Down Came the Rain,” the second show, is the story of 18-year-old Michael and his 14-year-old brother Brucie — who has been considered mentally “slow” since birth — venture out on a camping trip together.

It’s the story of two brothers venting some long-held frustrations and coming to terms with some very sensitive family topics.

Students will also be competing on the technical side of theater, such as make-up, costume, and lighting.

