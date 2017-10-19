GRHS to Race at State Cross Country Meet

GREEN RIVER—The Green River High School Wolves cross country team is heading to Sheridan to run their final race of the season at the Wyoming State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 21.

4A West Conference Results

The Wolves cross country team had two runners receive All-Conference titles last Friday at the 4A West Conference meet in Jackson on October 13.

Brayden Kovick finished in the top ten in the boys race, earning himself an All-Conference title. Jade Arnell finished in the top ten in the girls race, earning an All-Conference title as well.

The Green River boys team took fourth place at the Conference meet, and the girls took sixth place.

Green River High School

Green River Boys Team

Green River head cross country coach Craig Leavitt said he expects the boy’s team to compete well at State.

“Our varsity boys team has seven experienced runners that have come a long way from their freshman year. The boys team seems to improve every year,” Coach Leavitt said.

However, the boys have struggled with staying healthy this season, which makes it hard to predict how they will perform at state now that they are all healthy.

“They should be in the top five for 4A boys,” Coach Leavitt said. “The boys have had a lot of trouble this season with staying healthy. Right now, they are all healthy, so we are not sure how good they will do at state. They might score very well.”

Green River Girls Team

Green River has a young girls team this season, which made it difficult for the girls to place highly as a team throughout the season. The girls will be using the state meet to gain experience.

“Our girls team is very young and they are going for the experience,” Coach Leavitt said. “We didn’t get many dedicated returning runners, so this became another rebuilding year.”

Freshman Jade Arnell is one of the fastest girls on the team, as well as her sister, Junior Kaisa Arnell.

Skylee Gomez and Tayla Boyer, both Freshman, were not planning on going out for cross country, but they joined the team at the last minute. Leavitt said they have shown great improvement throughout the season.

“Boyer has taken over six minutes off of her 5K time this season alone. Skylee has taken almost seven minutes off of her 5K time,” Coach Leavitt said. “Most runners only take two or three minutes off in a season, so we are really impressed with them and hopeful for a competitive girls team next year, as they are both planning on continuing their running careers.”