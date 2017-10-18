GRHS Receives High Rating at State Marching Festival

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Marching Band marched at the Wyoming State Marching Band Festival over the weekend in Casper, on Saturday, October 14.

The Green River High School band director Kathy Rath said the marching band did very well at the state festival.

“They marched their show the best they have ever marched and played it, and received an Excellent Rating,” Rath said. “We were very proud of them.”

Marching Band Ratings

The marching bands are rated on a scale from one to five, one being the best.

Superior Excellent Good Fair Poor

The State Festival

GRHS was one of 20 bands to perform at the state festival. Of the 20 marching bands, eight of them, including GRHS, received Excellent ratings. The other 12 bands received Superior ratings, including Rock Springs.