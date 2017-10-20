GRHS and RSHS to Compete at Conference Swimming and Diving

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School and Rock Springs High School swimming and diving teams will be competing at the Wyoming 4A West Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, at the Green River High School Aquatic Center.

Conference was initially going to be hosted at Evanston, but because of issues with their pool, the meet was moved to Green River.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Conference Schedule

The diving preliminaries will start at 1:30 pm, and the events will start no earlier than 3 pm on Friday.

The meet will start at 10 am on Saturday.



GRHS State Qualifiers

According to the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA), as of October 16, 15 swimmers have qualified for state in individual events. These girls include:

Avery Otto

Lauren Jensen

Sydni Sanders

Ashley Jensen

Lauren Lee

Jesse Lauze

Kaycee Olsen

Emily Reyes

Adrienne Merrick

Alexa Lauze

Madison Young

Cherylann Moritz

Selena Souza

Emilee Mandros

Jarin Mandros

The Wolves have also qualified three teams for the following relays:

200 Freestyle Relay

200 Medley Relay

400 Freestyle Relay.

RSHS Hopes to Qualify Eight Girls

“My state qualifiers are still very tired from weeks of hard training but I’m still hoping to see season bests from our team,” Rock Springs head swim coach Ron Defauw said. “This has been a rebuilding year but we have come a long way and we’ve seen a lot of improvement from our young team.”

Coach Defauw said the Tigers hope to race their best times and to pick up more state qualifiers. They are hoping to qualify eight girls.



RSHS State Qualifiers

According to the WHSAA, as of October 16, four swimmers have qualified for state in individual events. These girls are:

Tanner Miller

Payton Miller

Whitney Anderson

Addy Fernandez

The Tigers have also qualified three teams in the following relays

200 Freestyle Relay

200 Medley Relay

400 Freestyle Relay.

Ali Lange has qualified for state in diving.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





4A West Teams