GRHS, RSHS, and FEHS Place at State Drama

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Wyoming State Drama competition took place in Casper at Casper College from Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2, in which Sweetwater County schools performed well and received several awards.



Green River High School

Arena

2nd Place- GRHS

Musical Theatre- Duet

3rd Place- Bailee Clark and Lynzi Johnson

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 4th Year

Tie- Caitlin Ramirez

Make-Up Design- Real 1st Year

1st Place- Gillian Maldonado

Rock Springs High School

Musical Theatre- Solo

1st Place- Jaiden Collins

3rd Place- Carley Ebert

Musical Theatre- Group

1st Place- RSHS

3rd Place- RSHS

Costume Construction

1st Place- Antonina Klatka

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 2nd Year

2nd Place- Mikayla Shauers

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 4th Year

1st Place- Tanner Miller

Tie- Ceejay Berg

Farson-Eden High School

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 1st Year

1st Place- Lexie Clark

Tie- Aniya Teppo

Make-Up Design-Real 1st Year

Tie- Lexie Clark

2017 Sweepstakes