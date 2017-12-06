0

EDUCATION · NEWS

GRHS, RSHS, and FEHS Place at State Drama

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Wyoming State Drama competition took place in Casper at Casper College from Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2, in which Sweetwater County schools performed well and received several awards.

Green River High School

Arena

  • 2nd Place- GRHS

Musical Theatre- Duet

  • 3rd Place- Bailee Clark and Lynzi Johnson

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 4th Year

  • Tie- Caitlin Ramirez

Make-Up Design- Real 1st Year

  • 1st Place- Gillian Maldonado


Rock Springs High School

Musical Theatre- Solo

  • 1st Place- Jaiden Collins
  • 3rd Place- Carley Ebert

Musical Theatre- Group

  • 1st Place- RSHS
  • 3rd Place- RSHS

Costume Construction

  • 1st Place- Antonina Klatka

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 2nd Year

  • 2nd Place- Mikayla Shauers

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 4th Year

  • 1st Place- Tanner Miller
  • Tie- Ceejay Berg


Farson-Eden High School

Make-Up Design-Fantasy 1st Year

  • 1st Place- Lexie Clark
  • Tie- Aniya Teppo

Make-Up Design-Real 1st Year

  • Tie- Lexie Clark

2017 Sweepstakes

  • 2nd Place- FEHS

Tags: