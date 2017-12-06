GRHS, RSHS, and FEHS Place at State Drama

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Wyoming State Drama competition took place in Casper at Casper College from Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2, in which Sweetwater County schools performed well and received several awards.
Green River High School
Arena
- 2nd Place- GRHS
Musical Theatre- Duet
- 3rd Place- Bailee Clark and Lynzi Johnson
Make-Up Design-Fantasy 4th Year
- Tie- Caitlin Ramirez
Make-Up Design- Real 1st Year
- 1st Place- Gillian Maldonado
Rock Springs High School
Musical Theatre- Solo
- 1st Place- Jaiden Collins
- 3rd Place- Carley Ebert
Musical Theatre- Group
- 1st Place- RSHS
- 3rd Place- RSHS
Costume Construction
- 1st Place- Antonina Klatka
Make-Up Design-Fantasy 2nd Year
- 2nd Place- Mikayla Shauers
Make-Up Design-Fantasy 4th Year
- 1st Place- Tanner Miller
- Tie- Ceejay Berg
Farson-Eden High School
Make-Up Design-Fantasy 1st Year
- 1st Place- Lexie Clark
- Tie- Aniya Teppo
Make-Up Design-Real 1st Year
- Tie- Lexie Clark
2017 Sweepstakes
- 2nd Place- FEHS