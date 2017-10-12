GRHS and RSHS Swimming and Diving Teams Head to Gillette

SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Green River High School and Rock Springs High School Swimming and diving teams will travel to Gillette to compete at an invitational Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14.

The meet in Gillette will be the Wolves and Tigers’ last meet before the regional tournament in Evanston next weekend, October 20 and 21.

Rock Springs High School

Gillette Pre-Invite

The Gillette Pre-Invite will take place Friday. The following teams will be participating:

Thunder Basin, Campbell County, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Green River, Newcastle, Douglas, and Lander Valley.



Gillette Invitational

The Gillette Invitational will take place Saturday. All of the above teams will be participating, plus:

Sheridan, Buffalo, Worland, and Riverton.

Green River High School

Schedule for Remainder of Season

10/13-10/14- Gillette Pre-Invite and Invitational

10/20-10/21- Regionals at Evanston

10/26- Last Chance at Green River

11/3-11/4- State Championship at Gillette