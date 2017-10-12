GRHS and RSHS Volleyball Face Casper Schools at Home

SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Green River High School Wolves and Rock Springs High School Tigers volleyball teams will face Kelly Walsh and Natrona County at home this Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14.



Wolves Weekend Schedule

The number 5 ranked Wolves will take on unranked Natrona County Friday night at the Green River High School gymnasium.

5 pm- Sophomore Match

6 pm- JV Match

7 pm- Varsity Match

The Wolves will take on number two ranked Kelly Walsh Saturday morning at the GRHS gym.

10am- Sophomore Match

11 am- JV Match

Noon- Varsity Match

Green River High School

Tigers Weekend Schedule

The unranked Tigers will play numver two ranked Kelly Walsh Friday night at the Rock Spring High School gymnasium.

5 pm- Sophomore Match

6 pm- JV Match

7 pm- Varsity Match

The Tigers will face off with the unranked Natrona County on Saturday at the RSHS gym.

10am- Sophomore Match

11 am- JV Match

Noon- Varsity Match

Rock Springs High School

Wolves and Tigers Most Recent Matches

Green River played Lyman on Tuesday night, October 10, in which they lost in five games (26-24, 25-20, 15-25, 24-26, 7-15).

The last game Rock Springs played was against the Wolves on October 4, in which they lost in three games (11-25, 15-25, 17-25).





Green River’s Last Meet Up with Casper Schools

The last time Green River played Natrona County earlier this season, the Wolves won in three games (25-12, 25-23, 25-19).

When Green River played Kelly Walsh earlier this season, Green River lost in three games (14-25, 12-25, 14-25).





Rock Springs’ Last Meet Up with Casper Schools

Rock Springs lost in three games against Kelly Walsh when they played earlier this season (9-25, 21-25, 21-25).

When Rock Springs faced off with Natrona County earlier this season, they lost in four games (15-25, 27-25, 15-25, 13-25).