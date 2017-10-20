GRHS and RSHS Volleyball to Play Last Matches Before Regionals

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Green River High School and Rock Springs High School volleyball teams will play Jackson and Evanston this weekend, October 20 and 20, which will finish out their regular season play.

Green River High School

GRHS v. Jackson

The Wolves beat the Jackson Hole Broncs earlier this season by sweeping them in three games (25-21, 25-7, 25-18).

The Wolves will play Jackson on the road on Friday, October 20.

Freshman Match- 3 pm

Sophomore Match- 4 pm

JV Match- 5 pm

Varsity Match- 6 pm

GRHS v. Evanston

The Wolves beat the the Evanston Red Devils in five games the last time they played (21-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12).

The Wolves will play Evanston at home, for their final regular season match on Saturday, October 21.

Freshman Match- 3 pm

Sophomore Match- 4 pm

JV Match- 5 pm

Varsity Match- 6 pm

RSHS v. Evanston

The last time the Tigers and Red Devil played, the Tigers lost in five games (25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 17-25, 11-15).

The Tigers will play Evanston on the road on Friday, October 20.

Sophomore Match- 3 pm

JV Match- 4 pm

Varsity Match- 5 pm

RSHS v. Jackson

Rock Springs swept Jackson earlier this season, winning 25-16, 25-20, 25-8.

The Tigers will play Jackson on the road on Saturday, October 21.

Sophomore Match- 11 am

JV Match- noon

Varsity Match- 1 pm

The Rock Springs Freshman team will play at a tournament at Cheyenne South on Saturday.

Rock Springs High School

