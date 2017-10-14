GRHS and RSHS Volleyball Suffer Tough Weekend at Home

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Despite playing tough and skillfully, the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers volleyball teams got swept by Kelly Walsh and Natrona County this weekend on their home courts.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Green River vs. Natrona County

The Wolves played the Natrona County Fillies last night, October 13. They played hard but lost in three sets.

Set 1: 21-25

Set 2: 27-29

Set 3: 21-25

Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh

The Tigers suffered a tough loss against the number two ranked Kelly Walsh Trojans last night.

Set 1: 12-25

Set 2: 12-25

Set 3: 19-25

Green River vs. Kelly Walsh

The Wolves took on the Trojans Saturday morning, October 14. Despite making some big plays, they lost in three sets.

Set 1: 18-25

Set 2: 21-25

Set 3: 12-25

Rock Springs vs. Natrona County

The Tigers played tough against the Fillies Saturday morning but lost in three sets.

Set 1: 20-25

Set 2: 17-25

Set 3: 24-26

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: