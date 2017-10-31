GRHS and RSHS Will Travel to Gillette for State Swimming and Diving

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Green River High School and Rock Springs High School swimming and diving teams will compete in Gillette this Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4, for the Wyoming 4A State Championship Swimming and Diving meet.

Green River High School

The Wolves and Tigers competed at the Last Chance meet in Green River last week, Thursday, October 26, in which any girls who had not already qualified for state in any events could try one last time to qualify.



Wolves Qualifiers

As of the West 4A Conference Swimming and Diving results, the Wolves have qualified 15 swimmers for state in individual events.

The Wolves have also qualified three relay teams for state.



Tigers Qualifiers

As of the 4A West Conference Swimming and Diving results, the Tigers have six swimmers who have qualified for state in individual events.

The Tigers also have two divers who have qualified for state.

Three Tigers relay teams have also qualified for the state meet.



State Meet Schedule

The prelims will be on Friday, November 3, starting at 3:30 pm.

The finals will be on Saturday, November 4, starting at 10 pm.

Rock Springs High School

