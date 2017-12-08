GRHS Schedule for the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday, December 14 and runs through Saturday, December 16.

Below are the times the Green River High School basketball teams will play. All Varsity games are played in the GRHS Main Gym, and all JV games are played in the GRHS Auxiliary Gym.

Click here for the entire Flaming Gorge Classic schedule.

Green River High School

Thursday

Varsity Boys

7:40 pm- GRHS v. Westside, Idaho

Varsity Girls

6 pm-GRHS v. Thunder Basin

JV Boys

1 pm- GRHS 2 v. Pinedale

2:40 pm- GRHS 1 v. Jackson

JV Girls

4:20 pm- GRHS v. Thunder Basin

Friday

Varsity Boys

4:20 pm- Thunder Basin v. GRHS

Varsity Girls

6 pm- GRHS v. Rich County, Utah

JV Boys

11:20 am- Lyman v. GRHS 2

6 pm- Thunder Basin v. GRHS 1

JV Girls

4:20 pm- GRHS v. Rich County, Utah

Saturday

Varsity Boys

2:40 pm- GRHS v. Rawlins

Varsity Girls

9:40 am- Rawlins v. GRHS

4:20 pm- GRHS v. Pinedale

JV Boys

9:40 am- GRHS 2 v. Rawlins

4:20 pm- GRHS 1 v. Evanston

JV Girls