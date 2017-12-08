GRHS Schedule for the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday, December 14 and runs through Saturday, December 16.
Below are the times the Green River High School basketball teams will play. All Varsity games are played in the GRHS Main Gym, and all JV games are played in the GRHS Auxiliary Gym.
Click here for the entire Flaming Gorge Classic schedule.
Green River High School
Thursday
Varsity Boys
- 7:40 pm- GRHS v. Westside, Idaho
Varsity Girls
- 6 pm-GRHS v. Thunder Basin
JV Boys
- 1 pm- GRHS 2 v. Pinedale
- 2:40 pm- GRHS 1 v. Jackson
JV Girls
- 4:20 pm- GRHS v. Thunder Basin
Friday
Varsity Boys
- 4:20 pm- Thunder Basin v. GRHS
Varsity Girls
- 6 pm- GRHS v. Rich County, Utah
JV Boys
- 11:20 am- Lyman v. GRHS 2
- 6 pm- Thunder Basin v. GRHS 1
JV Girls
- 4:20 pm- GRHS v. Rich County, Utah
Saturday
Varsity Boys
- 2:40 pm- GRHS v. Rawlins
Varsity Girls
- 9:40 am- Rawlins v. GRHS
- 4:20 pm- GRHS v. Pinedale
JV Boys
- 9:40 am- GRHS 2 v. Rawlins
- 4:20 pm- GRHS 1 v. Evanston
JV Girls
- 11:20 am- Rawlins v. GRHS
- 6 pm- GRHS v. Pinedale