GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Senior cheerleaders and their parents were recognized at the halftime presentation at the GRHS football game against Star Valley last Friday, October 20.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Senior Cheerleaders



Tate Gnose



Demi Faith



Aspen Jaskolski



Manny Lopez



Camry Peterson



Harlee Zimmerman