GRHS Senior Swimmers to be Recognized at Green River Last Chance Swim Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Senior girls swimmers will be recognized at the Last Chance swimming and diving meet hosted at the Green River High School Aquatic Center on Thursday, October 26.

The Seniors will be recognized after the 1-meter diving finishes, which is the fifth event of the evening.

Green River High School

Last Chance Meet

The Last Chance Meet starts at 4 pm on Thursday. Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Evanston, Kemmerer and Sublette County will compete.

The meet is the last opportunity for the girls to qualify for the state championships.

State is next Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4, in Gillette.