GRHS Seniors Visit Their Elementary Schools [VIDEO]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School senior class took a trip down memory lane on Monday, May 14, as they visited their elementary schools before their senior send off.

Monday was the final day of school for the seniors before graduation on Monday, May 21. To send the seniors off, SWCSD#2 employee Nancy Rider filmed and put together a video of the seniors visiting their elementary schools.

The seniors walked through their old elementary school hallways Monday morning. The current elementary students stood along the walls, greeting the seniors as they walked by. The graduating class dressed up in their caps and gowns and gave high fives to the kids.

The video says the seniors walked down their elementary halls “where it all began, honoring and inspiring the younger generation and the future graduates.”

The 2018 Green River High School Commencement Ceremony will start at 7 pm at the GRHS gymnasium on Monday, May 21.