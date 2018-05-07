GRHS Soccer Player Signs With Midland University

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School senior student-athlete Holly Hunt signed her national letter of intent this afternoon to play soccer at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska following her high school graduation.



Dedicated and Tough

Hunt has been a goalie for the Lady Wolves for four years. GRHS girls head soccer coach Tracy Wyant said Hunt plays with “dedication” and “toughness”, and has shown great growth throughout this season.

“You haven’t seen tough until you’ve seen her play,” Wyant said.



Hunt faced sore ribs and torn cartilage this season, and Wyant said she worked hard despite the injuries and the pain.

“It was an ongoing battle at practice to try to get her to take it easy, because she just didn’t want to,” Wyant said.

A Natural Leader

Wyant said that Hunt showed a lot of maturity, dedication, and growth throughout this season. She started using her feet more as a goalie and gained a lot of confidence.

“You could just see it in her,” Wyant said of Hunt’s confidence. “It turned her into a natural leader. The personal growth we’ve seen out of her has been amazing.”

Wyant said Green River’s club soccer team, which is headed by coach Chris Nielsen, triggered a lot of Hunt’s confidence and growth. Wyant said Hunt was one of the first players to join the club team.

“She’s dedicated,” Nielsen said. “She’s there every day in the summer, everyday in the fall.”



An Exciting Experience

Nielsen took the team to college showcases, and it was at a college showcase in Colorado when she was approached by Midland.

Hunt has wanted to play soccer at the collegiate level ever since she first started playing the sport at five years old, so signing with Midland University is an exciting experience for her.

She hopes she can bring a sense of leadership to the Midland soccer program, and “encourage the team to work hard all the time,” Hunt said.

Hunt plans to study elementary education.