GRHS Soccer Takes on Cheyenne East and Central in Opening Weekend

GREEN RIVER–The Green River High School boys and girls soccer teams played their first games of the 2018 season this weekend against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.



GRHS Boys

The Wolves soccer team kicked off it season on Friday, March 16, with a game against Cheyenne East, in which the two teams tied 0-0.

The boys played Cheyenne Central on Saturday, March 17, dropping the game 1-2.



GRHS Girls

The Wolves finished their opening weekend with a 0-1-1 record. They sit in the fifth position in the 4A West conference.

The Lady Wolves had a rough start to the 2018 season, dropping both of their games over the weekend. They played Cheyenne East on Friday, dropping the game 0-6.

The girls dropped their game against Cheyenn East on Saturday, 0-10.

The girls sit in the sixth position in the 4A West conference, with a 0-2 record.



Up Next

The GRHS soccer teams will take on Rock Springs High School on Thursday, March 22, in Rock Springs. Both the boys and girls games will kick off at 4 pm. The girls will play at RSHS, while the boys will play at Rock Springs Junior High.