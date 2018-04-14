GRHS Soccer Ties with Kelly Walsh, 1-1

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team took on the Kelly Walsh Trojans today at home, in which the game ended in a tie, 1-1.

The score was 1-1 at the end of regulation play, and neither team scored in overtime.

The Wolves are now 2-1-1 in conference play and 6-2-2 overall.

The Trojans are 3-1-1 in conference play and 6-2-2 overall.



Green River High School

