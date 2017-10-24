GRHS Sports Schedule for October 26-28

GREEN RIVER– This week in Green River High School Sports, the football team, volleyball team, and girls swimming team are all competing in important games, matches, and meets, as the fall sports are nearing their state championships.

Green River High School

GRHS Football

Last week, GRHS football closed their regular season play with a home game against Star Valley. Star Valley took home the win and the 3A West Conference title. However, Green River secured the second seed for the playoffs, which means they play their first-round playoff game at home this Friday, October 27.

The Wolves will take on the Douglas Bearcats, the East Conference number three seed team, at Wolves Stadium on Friday at 6 pm.

GRHS Volleyball

The Wolves volleyball team finished out their regular season play last week with two conference wins over Jackson Hole and Evanston. These wins helped them secure the second seed for the 4A West Conference going into the Wyoming 4A Regional Tournament.

The regional tournament is Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, in Casper at Natrona County High School.

Since Green River is seeded second, they will not play until Saturday. The Wolves also earned themselves an automatic bid to the Wyoming State Championships because of their number two seeding.

GRHS Girls Swimming

The GRHS girls swim team is competing at the Last Chance Meet at home on Thursday, October 26. They swam at the 4A West Conference Meet in Green River on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, in which they won the conference title.

The meet will be hosted at the Green River Aquatic Center, starting at 4 pm. Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman, and Sublette County will all be in attendance.

This meet will be the last chance for the swimmers to qualify for state before the state meet on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4, in Gillette.