GRHS Spring Tennis Competes in Sheridan

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team traveled to Sheridan on Saturday, April 28 to compete at the Sheridan Invite.
Check out GRHS’ results from the invite below.
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Boys Results
Boys A Doubles
- 2nd place- Caeden Grubb and Conor Friel
Boys A Singles
- 3rd place- Jarrett Atkins
Boys B Doubles
- 1st place- Domenick Kunkle and Cam Nelson
Boys B Singles
- 2nd place- Jon Leininger
Girls Results
Girls A Doubles
- 1st place- Sydney Beutel and Alex Erramouspe
Girls A Singles
- 2nd place- Laura Donate
Girls B Singles
- 3rd place- Audrie Harrison