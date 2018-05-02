GRHS Spring Tennis Competes in Sheridan

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team traveled to Sheridan on Saturday, April 28 to compete at the Sheridan Invite.

Check out GRHS’ results from the invite below.



Green River High School

Boys Results



Boys A Doubles

2nd place- Caeden Grubb and Conor Friel

Boys A Singles

3rd place- Jarrett Atkins



Boys B Doubles

1st place- Domenick Kunkle and Cam Nelson

Boys B Singles

2nd place- Jon Leininger

Girls Results



Girls A Doubles

1st place- Sydney Beutel and Alex Erramouspe

Girls A Singles

2nd place- Laura Donate

Girls B Singles