GRHS Spring Tennis Competes in Sheridan

By Olivia Kennah -
Photo by Lisa Banks

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team traveled to Sheridan on Saturday, April 28 to compete at the Sheridan Invite.

Check out GRHS’ results from the invite below.

Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:


Boys Results



Boys A Doubles

  • 2nd place- Caeden Grubb and Conor Friel

Boys A Singles

  • 3rd place- Jarrett Atkins

Photo by Lisa Banks

Boys B Doubles

  • 1st place- Domenick Kunkle and Cam Nelson

Boys B Singles

  • 2nd place- Jon Leininger
Photo by Lisa Banks

Girls Results



Girls A Doubles

  • 1st place- Sydney Beutel and Alex Erramouspe

Girls A Singles

  • 2nd place- Laura Donate

Girls B Singles

  • 3rd place- Audrie Harrison
Photo by Lisa Banks

