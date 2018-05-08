GRHS Spring Tennis Hosts Rawlins and Casper Schools [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team hosted a dual with Rawlins on Thursday, May 3, and a GR Invite with Kelly Walsh and Natrona on Saturday, May 5.

Both days were round robin play.

Check out the results for both days of competition below.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

GR vs. Rawlins Results

Boys A Singles

1st place- Jarrett Atkins

3rd place- Danny Christensen

Boys A Doubles

1st place- Caeden Grubb and Connor Friel

3rd place- Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson

Boys B Doubles

2nd place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Coppolo

3rd place- Kaden Lloyd and Jordan(RW)

Girls Singles

1st place- Laura Donate

3rd place- Alex Palmer

Girls Doubles

1st place- Kaitlynn Sharp and Anna Kimball

2nd place- Sydney Beutel and Alex Erramouspe

3rd place- Morgan Atkins and Riley Price

GR Invite Results

Boys A Singles

1st place- Jarrett Atkins

3rd place- Danny Christensen

Boys B Singles

1st place- Connor Friel

3rd place- Caeden Grubb

Boys A Doubles

1st place- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson

2nd place- Domenick Kunkle and Cam Nielson

Boys B Doubles

1st place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Coppolo

2nd place- Jaron Shereda and Kaden Lloyd

Boys C Doubles

1st place- Elijah Kropf and Dalton Howard

Girls A Singles

2nd place- Laura Donate

3rd place- Alex Palmer

Girls B Singles

1st place- Morgan Atkins

Girls A/B Doubles

1st place- Haylen Cordova and Audrie Harrison

Girls C Doubles