GRHS Spring Tennis Hosts Rawlins and Casper Schools [PHOTOS]

By Olivia Kennah -
20
GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team hosted a dual with Rawlins on Thursday, May 3, and a GR Invite with Kelly Walsh and Natrona on Saturday, May 5.

Both days were round robin play.

Check out the results for both days of competition below.

GR vs. Rawlins Results

Boys A Singles

  • 1st place- Jarrett Atkins
  • 3rd place- Danny Christensen

Boys A Doubles

  • 1st place- Caeden Grubb and Connor Friel
  • 3rd place- Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson

Boys B Doubles

  • 2nd place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Coppolo
  • 3rd place- Kaden Lloyd and Jordan(RW)

Girls Singles

  • 1st place- Laura Donate
  • 3rd place- Alex Palmer

Girls Doubles

  • 1st place- Kaitlynn Sharp and Anna Kimball
  • 2nd place- Sydney Beutel and Alex Erramouspe
  • 3rd place- Morgan Atkins and Riley Price

GR Invite Results

Boys A Singles

  • 1st place- Jarrett Atkins
  • 3rd place- Danny Christensen

Boys B Singles

  • 1st place- Connor Friel
  • 3rd place- Caeden Grubb

Boys A Doubles

  • 1st place- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson
  • 2nd place- Domenick Kunkle and Cam Nielson

Boys B Doubles

  • 1st place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Coppolo
  • 2nd place- Jaron Shereda and Kaden Lloyd

Boys C Doubles 

  • 1st place- Elijah Kropf and Dalton Howard

Girls A Singles 

  • 2nd place- Laura Donate
  • 3rd place- Alex Palmer

Girls B Singles

  • 1st place- Morgan Atkins

Girls A/B Doubles

  • 1st place- Haylen Cordova and Audrie Harrison

Girls C Doubles

  • 3rd place- Maurissa Brauburger and Jenna Robertson

