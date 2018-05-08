GRHS Spring Tennis Hosts Rawlins and Casper Schools [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team hosted a dual with Rawlins on Thursday, May 3, and a GR Invite with Kelly Walsh and Natrona on Saturday, May 5.
Both days were round robin play.
Check out the results for both days of competition below.
Green River High School
GR vs. Rawlins Results
Boys A Singles
- 1st place- Jarrett Atkins
- 3rd place- Danny Christensen
Boys A Doubles
- 1st place- Caeden Grubb and Connor Friel
- 3rd place- Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson
Boys B Doubles
- 2nd place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Coppolo
- 3rd place- Kaden Lloyd and Jordan(RW)
Girls Singles
- 1st place- Laura Donate
- 3rd place- Alex Palmer
Girls Doubles
- 1st place- Kaitlynn Sharp and Anna Kimball
- 2nd place- Sydney Beutel and Alex Erramouspe
- 3rd place- Morgan Atkins and Riley Price
GR Invite Results
Boys A Singles
- 1st place- Jarrett Atkins
- 3rd place- Danny Christensen
Boys B Singles
- 1st place- Connor Friel
- 3rd place- Caeden Grubb
Boys A Doubles
- 1st place- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson
- 2nd place- Domenick Kunkle and Cam Nielson
Boys B Doubles
- 1st place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Coppolo
- 2nd place- Jaron Shereda and Kaden Lloyd
Boys C Doubles
- 1st place- Elijah Kropf and Dalton Howard
Girls A Singles
- 2nd place- Laura Donate
- 3rd place- Alex Palmer
Girls B Singles
- 1st place- Morgan Atkins
Girls A/B Doubles
- 1st place- Haylen Cordova and Audrie Harrison
Girls C Doubles
- 3rd place- Maurissa Brauburger and Jenna Robertson