GRHS Spring Tennis Plays at Cody Invite

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team competed at the Cody Invite on Saturday, April 14.
Green River competed against Cody, Sheridan, and Powell.
The invite’s format was round robin play. The divisions to play included Boys A Singles, Girls A Singles, Boys B Singles, Girls B Singles, Boys A Doubles, Girls A Doubles, Boys B Doubles, and Girls B Doubles.
Check out Green River’s results from the Cody Invite below.
Boys Results
BOYS A Singles
- 3rd Place- Jarrett Atkins
BOYS B Singles
- 1st Place (tie)- Caeden Grubb
- 1st Place (tie) Jon Leininger
- 3rd Place- Connor Friel
BOYS A Doubles
- 2nd Place- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson
- 3rd Place- Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson
BOYS B Doubles
- 2nd Place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Copollo
Girls Results
GIRLS A Singles
- 2nd Place- Laura Donate
- 3rd Place- Katie Banks
GIRLS B Singles
- 1st Place- Anna Kimball
- 2nd Place- Shelbee McFadden
GIRLS A Doubles
- 1st Place- Kaitlynn Sharp and Audrie Harrison