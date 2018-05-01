GRHS Spring Tennis Plays at Cody Invite

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School spring tennis team competed at the Cody Invite on Saturday, April 14.

Green River competed against Cody, Sheridan, and Powell.

The invite’s format was round robin play. The divisions to play included Boys A Singles, Girls A Singles, Boys B Singles, Girls B Singles, Boys A Doubles, Girls A Doubles, Boys B Doubles, and Girls B Doubles.

Check out Green River’s results from the Cody Invite below.



Green River High School

Boys Results



BOYS A Singles

3rd Place- Jarrett Atkins

BOYS B Singles

1st Place (tie)- Caeden Grubb

1st Place (tie) Jon Leininger

3rd Place- Connor Friel

BOYS A Doubles

2nd Place- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson

3rd Place- Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson

BOYS B Doubles

2nd Place- AJ Peterson and Rocco Copollo





Girls Results



GIRLS A Singles

2nd Place- Laura Donate

3rd Place- Katie Banks



GIRLS B Singles

1st Place- Anna Kimball

2nd Place- Shelbee McFadden

GIRLS A Doubles