GRHS Student-Athlete Signs to Play Football at Chadron State College

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School senior student-athlete Nick Boldt signed a letter of intent this afternoon to play football at Chadron State College following his upcoming high school graduation.

Boldt started as a defensive end his junior year of high school, but a knee injury kept him from playing his entire senior season.



He tore his knee up at the team football camp at Chadron State during the summer before his senior year. The injury required surgery and he was unable to return to the field.

“I truly believe with all my heart that Nick probably would have been an all state football player,” former GRHS head football coach Don Maggi said.



Though Boldt’s senior year of football did not go as planned, Maggi said Boldt has rehabbed his knee and is currently having a great track season as a shot put and discus thrower.

“He’s going to become an Eagle, and he’s going to try to work his way into some playing time. I really believe in him and he has the work ethic and the drive that given the chance, he’ll eventually get on the field for them,” Maggi said.



Boldt Left an Impression on Chadron

Boldt’s performance at the team’s camp left an impression on the coaches at Chadron State.

“By his competitiveness, his technique, his skill, and his athleticism, he impressed some coaches and they had some conversations with him there,” Maggi said.

Boldt will be playing as a defensive lineman and a linebacker at Chadron, and though he is not fully recovered from his injury yet, he believes he is nearly where he was before the injury.

“I definitely need to get bigger,” Boldt said. He plans to continue his work in the weight room throughout the summer and to keep building on his recovery.



Feelings of Doubt After His Injury

Boldt’s injury left him feeling doubtful that he would get the opportunity to play football at the collegiate level, so signing with Chadron was “pure relief”. He said figuring out if he would be able to play was the “most mentally straining thing I’ve ever went through.”

“I’ve always wanted to play football after high school but no one really looked at me or knew me except for Chadron, so I just took the opportunity,” Boldt said.

Boldt was considering going into the military or playing collegiate football before he made his decision to sign with Chadron State.

Boldt kept the signing a secret from his mom to surprise her with his choice.

“I honestly thought there was going to be a military recruiter here, so I’m really excited,” Boldt’s mom Cristy Balzly said. “He’s very dedicated and he likes to uplift the team. He’s a really good team player.”

Boldt has not yet decided what he plans to study.