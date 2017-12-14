GRHS Student Council Collecting Donations for Five Days of Christmas Drive

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Student Council is presenting Five Days of Christmas next week, which includes a donation drive in which students and the community can bring items to donate every day next week, December 18 through December 22.

The GRHS Student Council will be collecting donations each morning before school starts. Each day of the week, the student council will be collecting different types of donations. The student council will be giving the donations to people in the community who are in need.

Five Days of Christmas will also be celebrated with dress up days for the GRHS students and staff.



Donations

Monday- Toys

Tuesday- Toiletries

Wednesday- Hats and Gloves

Thursday- Books

Friday- Anything



Dress Up Days

Monday- Ugly Sweater

Tuesday- Hat Day

Wednesday- White Out

Thursday- Christmas Cartoons

Friday- Pajama Day