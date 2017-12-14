GRHS Student Council Collecting Donations for Five Days of Christmas Drive

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Student Council is presenting Five Days of Christmas next week, which includes a donation drive in which students and the community can bring items to donate every day next week, December 18 through December 22.
The GRHS Student Council will be collecting donations each morning before school starts. Each day of the week, the student council will be collecting different types of donations. The student council will be giving the donations to people in the community who are in need.
Five Days of Christmas will also be celebrated with dress up days for the GRHS students and staff.
Donations
Monday- Toys
Tuesday- Toiletries
Wednesday- Hats and Gloves
Thursday- Books
Friday- Anything
Dress Up Days
Monday- Ugly Sweater
Tuesday- Hat Day
Wednesday- White Out
Thursday- Christmas Cartoons
Friday- Pajama Day