GRHS Students and Athletes of the Week

Students of the Week

Riese Allison, Mckenzee Allison, Kaylyne Gomez and Bradly Moss were nominated as Students of the Week by Principal Darren Howard.

These students did a good job representing GRHS, FFA and themselves at the Ducks Unlimited Banquet. Their service to the community was really appreciated. Great Job!” – Darren Howard

Athletes of the Week

Logan Reichl was nominated as an Athlete of the Week by freshman boys coach Tim Cassity.

Logan had an outstanding week helping the freshman boys in wins over Lyman and Rock Springs. Logan Scored 12 points against Lyman and 13 against Rock Springs. He helped his team to a 70-39 win over the Tigers. Logan has sparked his team with rebounding and hustle and is a positive teammate who lifts others and leads by example.” – Tim Cassity

Isaac Ruiz was nominated as an Athlete of the Week by freshman boys coach Tim Cassity.

Isaac has become a leader on the freshman boys basketball team and always comes ready to play with a great attitude and hard work. Isaac had a big week helping his team to three straight wins: Jackson, Lyman and Rock Springs. Isaac scored 12 points against Lyman and 14 against Rock Springs and has become a great rebounder for the Wolves. Isaac has a positive attitude and is respectful to officials and his teammates.” – Tim Cassity

Eliza Morin was nominated as an Athlete of the Week by indoor track coach Craig Leavitt.

Eliza competed at the Olympic Oval this weekend competing against some of the best athletes in Utah and Wyoming. Eliza took first in the high jump with a height of five feet.” – Craig Leavitt

