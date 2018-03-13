GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Tanner Adam, Jon Ty Leininger, Dominic Martinez, Nathan McCann and Payton Tucker were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Principal Mr. Darren Howard.

I would like to nominate our State Championship Wrestlers for Wolf of the Week.” Advertisement - Story continues below... – Mr. Darren howard .



Georgina Barrios was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Mr. Darren Howard.

I would like to nominate Georgina Barrios for Wolf of the Week. Georgina had a great basketball season.” – Mr. Darren howard

