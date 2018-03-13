GRHS Students of the Week

By Lillian Palmer -
Students of the Week

Tanner Adam, Jon Ty Leininger, Dominic Martinez, Nathan McCann and Payton Tucker were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Principal Mr. Darren Howard.

I would like to nominate our State Championship Wrestlers for Wolf of the Week.”

– Mr. Darren howard

.

Georgina Barrios was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Mr. Darren Howard.

I would like to nominate Georgina Barrios for Wolf of the Week.

Georgina had a great basketball season.”

– Mr. Darren howard

 

 

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.

Birch Family Dental

