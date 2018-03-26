GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Leona Grimes was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Mr. Darren Howard.

“I would like to nominate Leona Grimes as Wolf of the Week for her awesome poetry interpretation at the GRHS Faculty meeting. Your performance was moving and powerful!” Advertisement - Story continues below... – Mr. Darren Howard .



Cooper Galley was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Mr. Darren Howard.

I would like to nominate Cooper Galley as Wolf of the Week for doing the right thing when no one was watching, expect one person noticed 🙂 Great job Cooper.” – Mr. Darren Howard





Mason Oyler was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Science Teacher Mr. Matt Freze.

“I would like to nominate Mason Oyler for Wolf of the Week. Mason has shown an interest in my Astronomy class, he participates in group discussions, asks questions about the info we are talking about, and volunteers answers to questions that I pose. All of this has helped him to be successful in the class, and set a great example for those around him.”

– Mr. Matt Freze



.

Hailey Joyner was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Science Teacher Mrs. Shawna Mattson.

I would like to nominate Hailey Joyner for Wolf of the Week. She is genuinely involved in the topics of the classroom and consistently adds valuable insight to the conversations our classroom has about conservation. Hailey is a hard worker and has an awesome attitude in the classroom.” – Mrs. Shawna Mattson



Kelsi Angelovich was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Science Teacher Mrs. Shawna Mattson.

“I would like to nominate Kelsi Angelovich for Wolf of the Week. Kelsi always displays an “I can” attitude and she motivates others around her. She questions and adds insight to classroom discussions and pays close attention to her work. She is an excellent example for all in the classroom!” – Mrs. Shawna Mattson



Gregory Marchal and Patrick Marchal were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Speech & Debate Coach Ms. Carina White.

I would like to nominate Gregory Marchal and Patrick Marchal for Wolf of the Week. During the state Speech and Debate tournament this past weekend these two claimed their second back-to-back CX debate state championship in two consecutive years. Gregory also claimed his second Extemporaneous Speaking title in two years. These two have been an integral part of our team the past four years.” – Ms. Carina White

