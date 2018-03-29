GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Troy Owens was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Nick Hokanson.

“Troy Owens is very deserving of the Wolf of the Week award for his dedication and hard work. He has worked very hard and turned a difficult subject into a strength. Advertisement - Story continues below... His new level of hard work and dedication to study has dramatically had a positive impact on his grade, his Spanish abilities, and his ability to help his classmates. His positive attitude and willingness to attempt new things make a great contribution to class everyday.” – Mr. Nick Hokanson .



Kaylee Hymas was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Spencer Cantrell.

“Kaylee is a pleasure to have in class. Kaylee is nearing the end of Spanish 2 and, just like with a lot of people, Spanish has not always come easily for her. That has not been a deterrent to doing well in my class. Kaylee has a great work ethic. She has worked very hard, putting in a lot of time outside of class, to master the material, and it shows in the work that she completes. Thank you, Kaylee, for your hard work and good attitude!” – Mr. Spencer Cantrell





Drew Gibson was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Spencer Cantrell.

“I would like to nominate Drew Gibson for Wolf of the Week in Spanish. Drew is a great student who always strives to do his best in my class. It’s obvious that he puts in time outside of class to studying so that he can learn the material. Drew is a great classmate. He is positive with his peers, builds them up, and works well with them during partner and group assignments. I appreciate Drew and the contributions he makes to my class every day. Keep up the great work!”

– Mr. Spencer Cantrell



.

Will Allen was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Counselor Mrs. Shannon Brichack.

“Will excels academically, and is cheerful, positive and respectful to peers and teachers. Even though Will is very busy with extracurricular activities, he volunteers his time to help tutor other students. It is a pleasure to see Will everyday; his humor, positive attitude, work ethic and willingness to help others makes him a great choice for this honor.” – Mrs. Shannon Brichack





