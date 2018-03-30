GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Shelby Simper and Marissa Brauburger were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mr. Kris Weldner.

“I’d like to nominate Shelby Simper and Marissa Brauburger for Wolf of the Week. Both girls are terrific workers, quick to help their peers, and consistently demonstrate organization, a positive attitude in class, and respect. Advertisement - Story continues below... They are positive role models to their peers. It’s been a pleasure getting to work with them and teach them this year. Keep up the great work girls!” – Mr. Kris Weldner .



Sandra Figenser was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mr. Phil Harder.

“Sandra is a great worker in and out of the classroom as she played a lead role in the School Musical. She always finishes material and studies hard for her Algebra work and consistently demonstrates a positive attitude in class.” – Mr. Phil Harder





Brody Belcher was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mr. Phil Harder.

“Brody is quick to finish material and help his peers understand the math material we are working on each day. He consistently demonstrates a positive attitude and those characteristics that will take him far in the Marine Corp where he plans on going after high school graduation.” – Mr. Phil Harder



Anthony Murphy, Paxton Castillon and Emmalee Skinner were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mrs. Kelly Redmond.

“I’d like to nominate Anthony Murphy, Paxton Castillon, and Emmalee Skinner. These students never hesitate to help their peers even when it’s not convenient for them. They are hard workers and always positive. I have truly enjoyed having them in my class this year.” – Mrs. Kelly Redmond





