GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Kayde Foster was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Teacher Mr. Craig Leavitt.

I would like to nominate Kayde Foster for her excellent Wyoming map district assessment." – Mr. Craig Leavitt



Sandra Figenser was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Mrs. Ruth Foerster.

I nominate Sandra Figenser for Wolf of the Week. Sandra consistently performs at a high level in any work that she is given. She shows perseverance and great discipline as a student striving to be her very best.” – Mrs. Ruth Foerster





Tavianne Kemp and Victoria Allen were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Mr. Don Maggi.

I would like to nominate Tavianne Kemp and Victoria Allen for the Wolf of the Week. We recently completed a mock congress in government class and both of these ladies excelled. They provided leadership and great insight while we debated various bills proposed by members of the class. Both Tavianne and Victoria are outstanding students and have been a pleasure to have in class this semester. They both take their education very seriously and will be successful beyond GRHS. Well done girls.”

– Mr. Don Maggi

.



Michaelee Wisniewski and Kylee Hosford were nominated as Students of the Week by the GRHS Boys Basketball Coaches.

The GRHS boys basketball coaches would like to nominate Michaelee Wisniewski and Kylee Hosford for wolf of the week. These girls do so many things to help our team and the coaches. The hard work that they have put in this year is invaluable.” – GRHS Boys Basketball Coaches



Spencer Travis was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Speech & Debate Coach Ms. Carina White.

I would like to nominate Spencer Travis for Wolf of the Week. Spencer is a varsity member of the Speech and Debate team and competes in Extemporaneous Speaking and Public Forum Debate. This past weekend in Greybull, he made it to final rounds in both of his events finishing in 3rd place in Extemp and 3rd place in PF Debate. Well done Spencer!” – Ms. Carina White



The Green River Student Council was nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Student Council Sponsors, Mrs. Megan Allen & Mrs. Amanda Santhuff.

We would like to nominate GRHS Student Council for their hard work and determination. These students dedicated many late nights and weekends, pushing towards a goal to grant wishes for Wyoming Wish Kids. Their commitment and teamwork is obvious and we are so proud to stand with them as they celebrate their accomplishments.” – Mrs. Megan Allen & Mrs. Amanda Santhuff

