GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Jachob Fuss was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher Mr. Tim Cassity.

“jachob is an outstanding, woodworking student who does exceptional work and builds outstanding projects. Advertisement - Story continues below... Jachob has great work ethic and is someone who helps others and takes it upon himself to take care of the woodworking lab and makes it a safe place for all. Jachob is a good classmate and treats others with respect.” – Mr. Tim Cassity

.



Hannah Hix was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher Mr. Tim Cassity.

“Hannah has always been a student who does outstanding work and does it with a high degree of craftsmanship. Hannah takes it slow and steady and puts a lot of thought into her work and takes great pride in her projects and is always on task. Hannah has a quiet, confident personality and is a great example to all.” – Mr. Tim Cassity





Gage Tracy was nominated as a Student of the Week by Mrs. Brichacek and Mrs. Bloomfield.

“Gage Tracy has really turned things around. Gage has steadily improved his grades and is set to graduate this year. Many staff members note that he has demonstrated an increased intellectual maturity and fully accepts responsibility for his learning. He is extremely polite to staff and students and his continued investment in improving his grades has paid off. We are proud of you Gage.” – Mrs. Brichacek and Mrs. Bloomfield



.

Justin Collier was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Guidance Counselor Mrs. Lacy Stulken.

“Justin took fifth place at the WWCC Welding Competition.” – Mrs. Lacy Stulken

