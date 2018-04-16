GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Hailey Malloy was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Mrs. Hilary Hollihan-Leavitt.

“It is my pleasure to nominate Hailey Malloy for Wolf of the Week. Hailey has demonstrated perseverance this school year by consistently portraying a positive attitude even when I know she is frustrated. Advertisement - Story continues below... Hailey is also persistently polite and courteous to staff and peers at GRHS. There have been days when Hailey’s general awesomeness has helped me have a better day.” – Mrs. Hilary Hollihan-Leavitt .



Trey McGhee was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Mrs. Tori Hemphill.

“I nominate Trey for his consistent effort in English 1020. He is a fantastic writer and incredibly talented artist. I have enjoyed watching Trey grow as a writer over the last two years. He is a wonderful student who continually challenges himself in Language Arts.” – Mrs. Tori Hemphill





Nick Findlow was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Mrs. Tori Hemphill.

“I nominate Nick for his extraordinary work in English 1020. He continually produces exemplary work on every assignment. His work is captivating, and he is very talented.” – Mrs. Tori Hemphill



.

Caitlin Boyer was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Mrs. Amanda Santhuff.

“Caitlin Boyer is an exceptional, young woman. As our Senior Editor for the Wolves’ Howl she has proven herself worth being recognized. Caitlin has dedicated numerous hours to ensure a well edited and published newspaper each month this year. I am very proud of her time and effort that she has dedicated to this one class.” – Mrs. Amanda Santhuff



Audrie Harrison was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Mr. Colt Klements.

“My nomination for this week’s Wolf of the Week is Audrie Harrison. Audrie has been an exceptional student all year long. Every day she has come in with a positive attitude and worked to the best of her ability while making sure her peers do the same. She has never missed an assignment that she didn’t make-up and has never given anything but her best. Not only has she worked tirelessly to maintain stellar grades, she has also shined in her extracurriculars and her occupation outside of school. Audrie is a fine young lady who is more than deserving of this week’s Wolf of the Week.” – Mr. Colt Klements

Sarah Lockwood was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Choir Teacher Ms. Leah Hoblit.

“I would like to nominate Sarah Lockwood for Wolf of the Week for her performance in the musical. Not many know, but she worked really hard to learn how to play bass guitar just for the show. She learned it in a matter of 3 weeks! She is definitely a leader and inspiration!” – Ms. Leah Hoblit