GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week
Sammy Trevizo was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Business Teacher Ms. Melissa Atkinson.
"I would like to nominate Sammy Trevizo for Wolf of the Week. Sammy is a wonderful benefit to classroom discussion in Personal Finance.
He consistently comes to class with thought-provoking personal finance related questions that enable us to relate to the material that we are learning in a real-world sense. We appreciate Sammy’s spirit of learning for the purpose of acquiring knowledge to benefit adulthood.”
– Ms. Melissa Atkinson
Mya Tollefson and Hailey Allison were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS FFA Teacher Ms. Elizabeth Withers.
“I would like to nominate Mya Tollefson and Hailey Allison for Wolf of the week for showing amazing school spirit during FFA Week.”
– Ms. Elizabeth Withers
**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.
