GRHS Students of the Week

Sammy Trevizo was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Business Teacher Ms. Melissa Atkinson.

“I would like to nominate Sammy Trevizo for Wolf of the Week. Sammy is a wonderful benefit to classroom discussion in Personal Finance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He consistently comes to class with thought-provoking personal finance related questions that enable us to relate to the material that we are learning in a real-world sense. We appreciate Sammy’s spirit of learning for the purpose of acquiring knowledge to benefit adulthood.”

– Ms. Melissa Atkinson



.

