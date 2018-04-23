GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Michial Anderson, Garrett Arellano, Coleby Maxfield, Jesse Lauze, Elaine Comer, Karlee Cutler, Audrie Harrison and Suzanne Mailcoat were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Band Teacher Mrs. Kathy Rath.

"I would like to nominate several students for their hard work and wonderful help during the District Music Festival. They put in extra time and went above and beyond our expectations." – Mrs. Kathy Rath .



Bethany Haworth, Emilee Mandros, Monica Ayala and Harlee Zimmerman were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Art Teacher Mr. Shane Steiss.

“I would like to nominate our 3D Congressional award winners from State Art. Bethany Haworth, Emilee Mandros, Monica Ayala and Harlee Zimmerman’s ceramic work will be on display in the Capital gallery in Cheyenne over the summer with 16 other ceramic work from around the state. These students received 1/5 or these awards which is outstanding!” – Mr. Shane Steiss

