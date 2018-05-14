GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Matt Hatting was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Itinerant Consumer Math Teacher Mrs. Korkow.

“I would like to nominate Matt Hatting for Wolf of the Week. Matt is a hard worker and uses his time wisely in class. He is one of the most considerate students I have ever worked with, and is always kind and respectful to his peers and staff. Advertisement - Story continues below... Matt helps and encourages others in each class he attends. Matt has a bright future ahead of him. I wish him well in all of his future endeavors.” – Mrs. Korkow

Mikal Norberg was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS teacher Mr. Hillary Hollihan Leavitt.

“It is my pleasure to nominate Mikal Norberg for Wolf of the Week. Mikal has an incredible work ethic and has been an exemplary student in my English class. His attendance is amazing, he has only missed 2 school days so far this year! I greatly appreciate Mikal’s ability to stay on task each and every day for the entire period. Mikal is a fantastic student! I have thoroughly enjoyed being his teacher this year.” – Mr. Hillary Hollihan Leavitt





Cade Wilkins was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Teacher Mrs. Joy Johnson Kennah.

“I would like to nominate Cade Wilkins for Wolf of the Week. His hard work and responsibility should be a model to other students. If he is absent, he comes in, gets his work, and makes it up quickly. I don’t have to hunt him down to make up his missed assignments. He is very positive and is never a discipline issue. Thank you Cade for your exemplary attitude and work ethic!” – Mrs. Joy Johnson Kennah

