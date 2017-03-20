GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Kaeleb Knavel was nominated as a Student of the Week by Mr. Tim Cassity.

Kaeleb is an outstanding woodworking student who takes great pride in his work and has great work ethic. Kaeleb works hard every day and is one of the most respectful young men I have had in class. Kaeleb’s projects are of the highest craftsmanship and he is very safe in the lab. – Tim Cassity

Grace Johnson was nominated as a Student of the Week by Mr. Tim Cassity.

Grace takes great pride in her projects and has built a beautiful desk of Cherry wood. She works hard at making things right, her craftsmanship is outstanding, and she pays great attention to detail. Grace has a great attitude towards woodworking and life and is a good example to others on how to work hard. – Tim Cassity

Lynzi Johnson was nominated as a Student of the Week by Speech and Debate Coach Carina White.

Lynzi is a junior on our Speech and Debate team and competes in an event called POI, which is a combination of poetry and drama. This weekend she received straight first places and won her event helping her team to victory. – Carina White

Sam Bayles and Rylan Bailey were nominated as Students of the Week by Speech and Debate Coach Carina White.

Sam and Rylan are CX debate partners on the GRHS Speech and Debate team and this weekend in Worland they helpd their other three CX teams close out the semi final and final rounds of debate. This earned GRHS the top three finishes in the tournament. – Carina White

Isabella McIver was nominated as a Student of the Week by Mrs. Rhiannon Doak.

Bella has made a complete turn-around this semester and her teachers and the administration couldn’t be more proud of her! In geometry she is very attentive in class, works hard, stays after for extra help, and has been a great addition to the class. In Health class, she actively participates in class discussions. Bella’s positive attitude and ability to stay caught up with daily assignments is very much noticed in Sophomore English. Congratulations and keep up the hard work Bella!” – Rhiannon Doak

