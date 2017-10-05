GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Devin Love was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Devin Love for Wolf of the Week. Devin won the offensive player of the week for his performance against Riverton, where he caught 10 passes including 2 touchdowns in the game. Devin has been a solid player the past two seasons, both on offense and defense, and is making a name for himself as one of the most talented receivers in the state. ” – GRHS Football Staff

Gavin Heiser was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Gavin Heiser for Wolf of the Week. Gavin won the team award for defensive player of the week for his performance against Riverton. Gavin had another solid day at the corner position, shutting down most of the Riverton receivers who lined up opposite him. Gavin also had a great interception and return, bringing the ball all the way back to the 2 yard line. Gavin’s competitiveness, great attitude, and consistent effort have been a great example for the rest of the team.” – GRHS Football Staff

Chance Anderson was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Chance Anderson for Wolf of the Week. Chance won the team award for special teams player of the week for his performance against Riverton. Chance has been an extremely reliable long snapper for us the past two seasons, and has been perfect with every snap so far this season. Having a consistent long snapper is an asset for any team, and Chance has been as good as anyone in that role.”

– GRHS Football Staff

Gabe Burdette was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Tim Cassity.

Gabe Burdette has been a great leader on our freshman football team and has worked very hard to do his best and motivate others to work hard. Gabe had an outstanding game for the freshman Wolves on Friday against Lander as he dominated from his linebacker position and accounted for many sacks and tackles. Gabe shows great passion for Football and is easy to coach and is always positive and he shows great excitement for the game. Gabe is a positive influence for our team.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



