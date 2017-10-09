GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Bruce King was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Science Teacher Mrs. Megan Allen.

I would like to nominate Bruce King for Wolf of the Week. Bruce has been an awesome addition to class this fall. He always brings a positive attitude and is enthusiastic about learning. He is kind and helpful to his classmates. ” – Mrs. Megan Allen

Brad Eveatt & Trevor Moser were nominated as a Students of the Week by GRHS Golf Coach Ms. Karly Eyre.

I would like to nominate Brad Eveatt and Trevor Moser for Wolf of the Week. Brad had a great tournament, shooting below 100 in Rock Springs. Trevor showed up for the home tournament with a fantastic round below 100 as well.” – Ms. Karly Eyre

Cayleigh Welch was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Mr. Duke Haynes.

This weekend at the Casper Volleyball Invite, Cayleigh Welch was able to show her serving ability against the #1 ranked Laramie Lady Plainsman in the JV Gold Bracket this weekend serving up 6 aces against the Gold Bracket Champions and which was key in helping the Lady Wolves win the first set against their opponents. Cayleigh has been a great part of our team and has been supportive in any way that she can, lifting up her team mates and being a great part of the Volleyball Team.”

– Mr. Duke Haynes

Hannah Hix was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Mrs. Rikki Shantz.

I would like to nominate Hannah Hix for Wolf of the Week. We headed in to this weekend with a couple of key injuries. Every girl on the varsity team really stepped up in the face of adversity. Hannah did an exceptional job of playing her best volleyball and being a positive leader on the court! Hannah is a great teammate and is always a great example, on and off the volleyball court. “

– Mrs. Rikki Shantz



Madelyn Heiser was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Mrs. Rikki Shantz.

I would like to nominate Madelyn Heiser as Wolf of the Week. Madelyn is an extremely hard worker, day in and day out. We have made a continuous effort to improve our team defense the last few weeks. Mady has been a solid piece in our defense the whole season but she recorded a team season high of 24 digs against 5th ranked Natrona on Friday. The team recorded a huge TEAM win and Madelyn’s defense was a major factor! “

– Mrs. Rikki Shantz

Anthony Murphy was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Anthony Murphy had a great game this last week against Cody, leading his team to a 28-20 victory. Anthony made big plays from his linebacker position in critical situations at the end of the game to help the Wolves seal the victory. Anthony is always working hard and a positive teammate. He works very hard at all times and on Friday it payed off as he came up big for his team in their victory.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



Jachob Fuss was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Jachob Fuss had an outstanding game against Rock Springs throwing three touchdowns and completing most of his passes. Jachob executed our offense well and did the things he needed to do to lead his team to a 56 – 14 win over Rock Springs. Jachob is a great leader and a positive role model for our team as he leads by example and is very coachable.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity

Sage Wilde was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Sage Wilde had a great game against Rock Springs both offense and defense and really controlled the game from his defensive position as he disrupted their plays and was in on most tackles. He played with aggression and passion and helped his team with his leadership and his play. Sage is a quiet leader but someone his teammates will follow as he is very respectful and a good example.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity

Ty Sturlaugson was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Ty Sturlaugson for Wolf of the Week. Ty won the team award for offensive player of the game for his performance against Cody. Ty has anchored the offensive line at the center position all year. For a team that uses a shotgun formation for the majority of its offense, Ty has been extremely reliable snapping the ball, and all but eliminating bad snaps from affecting the offense.”

– GRHS Football Staff



Chance Anderson was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Chance Anderson for Wolf of the Week. Chance won the team award for defensive player of the game for his performance against Cody. Chance set a season high with 33 defensive points, including an important blocked kick at the end of the 1st half. Chance has continued to have a dominant senior season, and is proving himself to be one of the best defensive players in the state.”

– GRHS Football Staff

Dallan Serrano was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Dallan Serrano for Wolf of the Week. Dallan won the team award for special teams player of the game for his performance against Cody. Dallan is on every single one of our special teams, and has earned that role through his hard work every day at practice. At the end of the game, Dallan came in for an injured player to help secure an onside kick recovery, which was potentially the most important play of the game.”

– GRHS Football Staff

Candon Croft was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Candon Croft for Wolf of the Week. Candon won the team award for offensive player of the game for his performance against Worland. Candon led the team’s rushing attack, and accounted for 3 touchdowns in total. Overall, Candon accounted for over 50% of the team’s total offense, and is continuing to be a reliable player in his senior season.”

– GRHS Football Staff

Cole White was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Cole White for Wolf of the Week. Cole won the team award for defensive player of the game for his performance against Worland, helping lead the defensive secondary in a shutdown effort, as they allowed only one pass completion in the game. Cole was also responsible for the only takeaway, an interception taken back 35 yards for a score.”

– GRHS Football Staff

Thomas Harvey was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Thomas Harvey for Wolf of the Week. Thomas won the team award for special teams player of the game for his performance against Worland. Thomas took on a bigger role due to injuries, and made the best of his opportunity, starting on the kickoff, kick return, field goal, and punting teams, and did a solid job in all positions. Thomas has been a hard worker all season, and is certainly a leader of our underclassmen.”

– GRHS Football Staff

