GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Hayley Cloward was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Spencer Cantrell.

I would like to nominate Hayley Cloward as Student of the Week in Spanish 2. Hayley is respectful to all and cooperative with her classmates. Hayley is very self-motivated in my class and works hard to master the concepts taught. Not only does Hayley work hard at learning Spanish, but she is also teaching herself other foreign languages as well. Her work ethic and desire to learn show in the quality of work that she turns in and will pay big dividends in the future. Keep up the great work.” – Mr. Spencer Cantrell

James King was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Spencer Cantrell.

I would like to nominate James King as Student of the Week in Spanish 1. James is great to have in class. He comes to class every day and works hard to learn the material taught. James is kind to his classmates and I have observed him helping others on many occasions. His good attitude and great work ethic are awesome to see and I appreciate what he contributes to my class. ” – Mr. Spencer Cantrell

Caroline Jorgensen and Nele Kohler were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Nick Hokanson.

I would like to nominate Caroline Jorgensen and Nele Kohler as Students of the Week. These young ladies have come from very different educational systems than are in place in the United States. They have been able to adapt to a different language as they carry their full academic loads. They are flourishing in a different culture with different educational expectations. Their hard work and effort is paying off. “

– Mr. Nick Hokanson

Jade Arnell was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Nick Hokanson.

I would like to nominate Jade Arnell as Student of the Week. Jade always comes to class with a smile and ready to work hard. She is always willing to try the new grammar or vocabulary, even before she feels comfortable with it. Due to her work ethic and positive attitude, she is having a very successful experience in Spanish class. “

– Mr. Nick Hokanson



Natasha Young was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Matt Freze.

I would like to nominate Natasha Young for Student of the Week. Natasha has been a great student in my Astronomy class this semester. She participates in class, and is never afraid to volunteer an answer. She has also attended multiple night viewings, to maximize what she is able to get out of the class. I have gotten multiple compliments about her specifically from substitute teachers when I have had to be gone as well, which is relieving to hear that some students will go above and beyond the traditional student role to help out the class.”

– Mr. Matt Freze



Patrick Marchal was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Tennis Coach Mr. Phil Harder.

Patrick Marchal is one of our Captains this year and was the South Regional #2 Singles Champion and State Runner-Up at #2 Singles. He earned All-Conference Honors by going undefeated during the conference season and earned All-State Honors by placing 2nd at Wyoming State Tennis. He is an impressive young man who exemplifies those character traits we wish more young adults had both on and off the tennis court. He has been a tremendous asset to our Tennis Team over the past 4 years and wish him the best in his future.”

– Mr. Phil Harder



Katie Banks was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Mrs. Rikki Shantz.

I would like to nominate Katie Banks for Student of the Week. Her love and respect for the game of volleyball is contagious. She did a spectacular job during this difficult, 3 match week. With a few injuries, we have been depending on Katie even more in the front row and the back row. She has stepped up, helping us to win 2 big conference games last week!”

– Mrs. Rikki Shantz



Marissa Brauburger was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Staff.

The Green River High School volleyball staff would like to nominate Marissa Brauburger for Student of the Week. Marissa always brings a positive attitude to all practices and games. She is continuously encouraging teammates to be their best and to achieve their best. Marissa fills in in many different positions, always with a positive attitude, putting team needs above her own. Marissa is a quality human, and a great asset to the Wolves’ Volleyball team. It is an honor to coach her.”

– GRHS Volleyball Staff



Anthony Michell was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Anthony Mitchell for Student of the Week. Anthony won the team award for defensive player of the game for his performance against Evanston, in which he had 19 defensive points, his best performance of the season. Anthony has been a leader for the team on and off the field, validating his team’s decision to elect him as a captain.”

– GRHS Football Staff



Dakota Wingard was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Dakota Wingard for Student of the Week. Dakota won the team award for special teams player of the game for his performance against Evanston. Dakota plays on every special team we have, and this week recorded the tackle on the first two kickoffs of the game. Both of those tackles kept Evanston from starting in good field position, and as a result, neither led to points. Dakota brings a positive attitude to the team every day, and continues to improve each week.”

– GRHS Football Staff

Marcos Molina was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Marcos Molina had a big week for the Wolves freshman team in their 56-0 win over Evanston. Marcos scored a touchdown off an interception for 60 yards and caught a touchdown from his receiver position. Marcos has worked hard to improve his blocking and did a great job on Friday. Marcos is an important part of the Wolves team.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



Jacob Martinez was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Jacob Martinez led the way for the Wolves in their win over Evanston both on the defensive and offensive line. Jacob had many tackles and provided room for the running backs to run with solid blocking. Jacob works hard and loves to compete. Jacob has become a solid player in the trenches for our team.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

