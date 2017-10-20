GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Sam Bayles was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mr. Marshall Rhodes

I want to nominate Sam Bayles for Student of the Week. Sam is taking challenging classes this year and is excelling thus far in AP Calculus. He has made a conscious effort to be better organized and neater with his work. He is a great problem solver and a great asset to the class and his peers. ” – Mr. Marshall Rhodes

.

.



TJ Hester was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mr. Phil Harder.

I’d like to nominate, TJ Hester as Student of the Week. Tanner is absolutely rocking Consumer Math this fall and has been a great asset to class. He is always prepared and completes his work on time and contributes to the class discussion.” – Mr. Phil Harder

.





.

Robyn Bowles were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Math Teacher Mrs. Kelly Redmond.

I would like to nominate Robyn Bowles for Wolf of the Week. Robyn is doubling up on math this year, but never falls behind. She is a hard worker and helps others. When I was gone she helped out the sub with roll and stepped in when other students needed help. She is a great student to have in class.”

– Mrs. Kelly Redmond

.

.



Jade Arnell was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Mr. Kris Weidner.

I’d like to nominate Jade Arnell for Student of the Week. Jade is a standout student in my Algebra I class. She is hardworking, dependable and is a reliable asset which her peers can count on. I have seen her take the initiative to help her peers on several occasions already. She is a careful and meticulous worker and can help explain concepts in “kid” language. Jade, thank you for your hard work.”

– Mr. Kris Weidner



Payton Tucker was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

Payton Tucker is our defensive Wolf of the week. Payton had a great game against the Powell Panthers leading the defense in points. Payton made many great tackles for the Wolves at defensive end to help lead the Wolves to a win. Payton continues to improve his play every week.”

– GRHS Football Staff



Laura Cecilia was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Tennis Coach Mr. Phil Harder.

I’d like to nominate, Laura Cecilia. Laura is our Varsity Tennis #1 Girls Singles player this year and had a great season. She earned All-Conference and All State Honors by placing Runner-Up at the Regional and State Tournament. She is as hard a worker as they come! Never complains and is always trying to take in as much as possible as she is visiting us as a foreign exchange student from Spain. Our team absolutely loved having her this fall and we’ll miss her.”

– Mr. Phil Harder



Abby Alcorn was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Mrs. Rikki Shantz.

I would like to nominate Abby Alcorn for Student of the Week. We have had a goal since the beginning of the season to get better at defense as a team. Abby sets a great example of hustle and heart during practices and games. She has worked extremely hard to perfect the defensive aspect of her game. Green River Wolves are on a role and Abby and the defense she plays, has a lot to do with that! “

– Mrs. Rikki Shantz



Canaan Eslick was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Canaan Eslick had an outstanding game this against Powell helping his team to a 14-0 win. Canaan did an outstanding job at quarterback guiding his team on two long drives and running the ball hard. Canaan played a big role on defense with big tackles. He has fought his way back from injury and worked hard in practice and games. He is a good leader and an outstanding athlete. He is someone we count on a lot. “

– Mr. Tim Cassity



Kolby Ivie was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Mr. Tim Cassity.

Kolby Ivie had an outstanding game on defense Friday helping his team to a win over Powell. Kolby is an outstanding receiver for the Wolves but on Friday he came up with great plays from his linebacker position and made plays that helped his team win. Kolby is a good leader and someone who is dependable to always do his job and a very unselfish leader for the Wolves.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



.

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.