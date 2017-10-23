GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Jacob Kertesz was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Diane Woodd.

I would like to nominate Jacob Kertesz for Language Arts Student of the Week. Jacob is always enthusiastic about learning, works hard, and is active in class discussions. He is a definite asset to his Sophomore English class.” – Ms. Diane Woodd

Steven Rosado Rodriguez was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Hilary Hollihan Leavitt.

I would like to nominate Steven Rosado Rodriguez for Student of the Week. Steven works very hard in my class and always has a good story to share. He makes the class a little more fun with his positive attitude and helpful nature. Steven is always on task and kind to his peers as well as myself. ” – Mrs. Hilary Hollihan Leavitt

Kelsey Erickson was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Victoria Hemphill.

I nominate Kelsey Erickson for the incredible effort she put forth while writing her first college essay and her dedication to improving her ACT score. She has been coming in on the weekends to get help, staying after school, resubmitting work, and pushing herself to advance her skills in English. She is self-motivated and works hard. “

– Mrs. Victoria Hemphill

Tayana Crowder was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coaching Staff.

The Green River Volleyball Coaching Staff would like to nominate Tayana Crowder for Student of the Week. Tayana is motivated to push herself to become better each week in practice. She goes the extra mile to stay after practice to better her skills for the success of her teammates. Tayana is building a love of the game and the confidence to be a great asset for Wolves’ Volleyball in the coming years.”

– GRHS Volleyball Coaching Staff



Erika Wilson was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Rikki Shantz.

I would like to nominate Erika Wilson for Student of the Week. She is a very determined athlete, always looking for ways to improve and WANTING feedback. She is one of the most improved players from last year and I know she will continue to improve because of her athleticism and desire to be the best she can be. “

– Mrs. Rikki Shantz



Brogan McFarland was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Tim Cassity.

Brogan McFarland had an outstanding game against Jackson helping his team to the win. Brogan did an outstanding job blocking from his tackle position and really stood out with his hustle on special teams. Brogan brought down the ball carrier three times in a row on kickoff by his hustle and speed. Brogan had an outstanding game and has been a very hard worker all year.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



JD Renfro was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Tim Cassity.

J.D Renfro has been solid at linebacker all year for the Wolves but on Friday in Jackson he stood out and made tackle after tackle and many big plays helping his team to a 44-14 win over Jackson. JD has been a hard worker all year and a very skilled linebacker for the Wolves and always works hard and has improved though out the year. “

– Mr. Tim Cassity



