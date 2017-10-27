GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Kayleigh Allison was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Guidance Counselor Shannon Brichacek.

I would like to nominate Kayleigh Allison for Student of the Week. Kayleigh offered to help another student in need. Her selfless dedication and support was impressive and priceless to not only the other student, but to me as well. She is an amazing young lady with a big heart.” – Mrs. Shannon Brichacek

Tyler Mansir was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Business Teacher Melissa Atkinson.

Tyler Mansir is a Junior this year and has found a special knack for Accounting. He is excelling in his coursework and understanding of the subject. Tyler has even taken on a cooperative spirit and tutors his classmates when they are discussing accounting concepts and processes. Tyler is developing a philanthropic character.” – Ms. Melissa Atkinson



Amber Juel was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Business Teacher Melissa Atkinson.

Amber Juel has taken on a keen interest in business this semester as she is learning about Accounting, Introduction to Business, AND Marketing! Amber has volunteered her own personal time to make a Kahoot for classroom use so that her peers could use it to study for an exam. Amber exhibits a spirit of collaboration and scrupulousness when completing her coursework.”

– Ms. Melissa Atkinson

Austin Collar was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Business Teacher Melissa Atkinson.

Austin Collar is putting to use many of his broad vocational skills in my classroom this year. While Austin has been learning about and implementing marketing practices, he has also stepped up to the plate and assisted with broken keyboard trays in the classroom. Volunteering to use his carpentry skills for the benefit of his classmates has exposed not only Austin’s vocational skills, but his true character of benevolence.”

– Ms. Melissa Atkinson



Garrett Arellano was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Colt Klements.

This week I would like to nominate Garrett Arellano for Student of the Week. Garrett has been an absolute joy to have in class. He always shows up to class eager and ready to learn and never complains about assignments or anything else. Garrett also is willing to come into my class during Interventions to be sure that he is doing assignments correctly and to the best of his ability, which he has done on several occasions. In addition to this, Garrett is always willing to lend a helping hand. Whether it be to myself or other students, he is quick to help a person in need. On top of all of this, Garrett works extremely hard to improve his marching band skills which is no easy task. Garrett is more than worthy for this week’s Wolf of the Week. “

– Mr. Colt Klements



Anthony Johnson was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Anthony Johnson for Student of the Week. Anthony won the team award for offensive player of the game for his performance against Star Valley. Anthony is an outstanding receiver, and has broken out the last two games, scoring 3 touchdowns last week in Jackson, his first varsity touchdowns in his high school career, and being our most dependable pass catcher against Star Valley. Anthony will continue to be an important part of the offense as we move into the playoffs.”

– GRHS Football Staff



Chance Hofer was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Football Staff.

The football staff would like to nominate Chance Hofer for Student of the Week. Chance won the team award for special teams player of the game for his performance against Star Valley. Chance is the team’s punter and had a good game Friday night, averaging over 40 yards per punt, while dealing with significant wind. One of those punts, a 64 yarder, is the longest in 3A this season.”

– GRHS Football Staff



