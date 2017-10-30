GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Tate Gnose was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Art Shane Steiss.

Tate has worked hard to improve her skills over the course of the year. She can now make pottery that before this year she would never attempt. She is helpful, kind and finds a way to cheer everyone up in class,” – Mr. Shane Steiss

Julian McFadden was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Art Teacher Shane Steiss.

Julian is always in the pottery studio. His growth as a potter is remarkable. He pushed himself and is obsessed with technique and form. He is an example of what hard work and dedication can do for an artist,” – Mr. Shane Steiss





Owen Young/Ayden Powers were nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Art Teacher Shane Steiss.

These young men went above and beyond to help out with the graphic design work for the theatre production. They have created the play posters for the plays for this year as well as a crest for the theatre department using their skills in Photoshop. These boys have offered advice and assistance to the beginning students in class and are such an asset in so many ways,”

– Mr. Shane Steiss

The GRHS Volleyball Team was nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Volleyball Coach Rikki Shantz.

I would like to nominate the Wolves volleyball team. This “team” has become a family. This season has been full adversity. Through all the injury’s and tragedies this team has stuck together and succeeded anyway. The varsity team earned an automatic bye to the state tournament this weekend. This is a testament to all 30 athletes in our program, to our leaders, and our core group of varsity athletes who compete with all of their heart. As a coach I have never been so proud. Go wolves,”

– Mrs. Rikki Shantz



Max Orr was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Tim Cassity.

Max has been a steady anchor to our offensive line all season and had a solid game in our win over Star Valley to end our season. Max was consistent with his snaps and gave us great pass protection against the Braves helping his team to a 48-16 win. Max is a hard worker and a very competitive person and this helped him become a very good center for the Wolves,”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



Jay Liberty was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Football Coach Tim Cassity.

Jay had an outstanding game for the Wolves in our last game of the season at his corner back position. Jay has constantly improved and worked hard and become someone the coaches can count on to do his job and become a great asset for the Wolves freshman team. Jay also won the scout player of the week for his hard work and fearless effort in helping prepare the varsity team for their games in the playoffs.”

– Mr. Tim Cassity



