GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Sadie Casper was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher Tim Cassity.

Sadie Casper has been outstanding in her Woods I class this year and is a hard worker with a great attitude. Sadie is starting her first project and comes to class every day with a smile and a great attitude. She has a great work ethic and is safe in the lab and just a positive influence to everyone around her,” – Mr. Tim Cassity

.

.



Bradly Moss was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher Tim Cassity.

Bradly has been a great student in his Wood III class and is a very hard worker who puts in a full day’s work every day on his projects and completes them with a high degree of craftsmanship. Bradly is always on task and always there to help me and other students when needed. Bradly has great work ethic,” – Mr. Tim Cassity





Bruce King was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher Tom Wilson.

Bruce is an outstanding student. He is very conscientious about his work and always goes the extra mile in helping others. He works hard and is extremely dependable,”

– Mr. Tom Wilson

.

.



Caison Straw was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher Tom Wilson.

Caison has worked especially hard at becoming a better welder. The quality of his work has improved dramatically over the course of the year. He has matured into a good hand in the welding shop,”

– Mr. Tom Wilson



Caeden Grubb was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Speech & Debate Coach Carina White.

I would like to nominate Caeden Grubb for Student of the Week. Caeden went undefeated in novice LD debate at the Speech and Debate tournament in Rock Springs this past weekend and won the tournament.,”

– Ms. Carina White



Abigaile Grubb was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Speech & Debate Coach Carina White.

I would like to nominate Abigaile Grubb for Student of the Week. Abigaile went undefeated in varsity LD debate at the Speech and Debate tournament in Rock Springs this past weekend and won the tournament.”

– Ms. Carina White



.

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.