GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Kayde Foster was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Teacher Hilary Hollihan-Leavitt.

It is my pleasure to nominate Kayde Foster for Student of the Week. Kayde is a helpful and kind young lady. She always follows directions the first time and tries to help me keep the rest of the class on task. Kayde is awesome at telling scary stories. I have really enjoyed getting to know Kayde this year,” – Mrs. Hilary Hollihan-Leavitt

Dakota Rapue was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Teacher Kay Herron.

I would like to nominate Dakota Rapue for Student of the Week. Dakota has greatly improved her school attendance from last year. This year Dakota is missing fewer days which has led to her improved reading skills. Dakota works hard and is always willing to help. Dakota is proof that good attendance makes a difference,” – Ms. Kay Herron





Dallin Hoyt was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Speech & Debate Coach Carina White.

I would like to nominate Dallin Hoyt for Student of the week. Dallin is a senior on the GRHS Speech and Debate team. He has had an amazing start to his season tying for 1st place last weekend at the Tiger Classic in LD Debate then taking 1st place in humor this past weekend in Riverton. His coaches are proud of him.”

– Ms. Carina White

Trista Parry and Amber Gambles were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Speech & Debate Coach Carina White.

I would like to nominate Trista Parry and Amber Gambles for Students of the Week. These two girls are novices on the GRHS Speech and Debate team. They have placed 1st in novice duet two weekends in a row. These talented young ladies have a bright future on our team.”

– Ms. Carina White



