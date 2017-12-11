GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Fatima Govea Vargas was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Darren Howard.

For all your hard work at Green River High School,” – Mr. Darren Howard

Colton Minard was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Darren Howard.

For all your hard work at Green River High School,” – Mr. Darren Howard





Savana Smith was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Master Social Worker Spring Jones.

Savana Smith found approximately $30 cash in the hall. She didn’t have to say or do anything, but she spoke up & told me someone dropped a large amount of cash in the hall. I asked her to turn it in to the office, which she did. A couple days later, another student told me they had had a difficult day the other day & didn’t eat lunch because they lost about $30. The student was elated when they found out that the money was not only found, but returned to the office. Turning in cash, while knowing it can’t be traced back is a very honorable action & I believe that Savana represents GRHS when it comes to being honorable & having integrity,”

– Mrs. Spring Jones

Bethany Hayworth was nominated as a Student of the Week by the GRHS Counselors.

You are phenomenal!”

– GRHS Counselors





Derica Wingard was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Darren Howard.