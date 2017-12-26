GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Kassie Jo Rasmussen was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Language Arts Teacher Diane Woodd.

I would like to nominate Kassie Jo Rasmussen for Wold of the Week. Writing is definitely one of her strengths as she has composed a truly beautiful and insightful essay on society’s struggle to stop prejudice. I am very proud of this young lady’s work,” – Ms. Diane Woodd

Tayla Boyer was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Science Teacher Megan Allen.

I would like to nominate Tayla Boyer for Wold of the Week. Not only is Tayla a hard-working and responsible student, she is helpful and kind to her classmates. It is a pleasure having her in class,” – Mrs. Megan Allen





Erik Gwaltney was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Physical Education Teacher Mikel Hoopes.

Erik has been a solid worker this school year. He has made some very sizable gains and has seen the benefits of hard work in his respective sports. In our annual power-lifting fundraiser meet, Erik hit personal best lifts in both the Dead-Lift and the Squat. He is a leader in the classroom and can always be found pushing himself to get better,”

– Mr. Mikel Hoopes

Holly Hunt was nominated as a Student of the Week by the GRHS Physical Education Teacher Mikel Hoopes.

Holly has worked hard this year on some of her weaknesses and has made good improvements over the past two months. She shattered her personal best on Dead-Lift at our annual power-lifting fundraiser, and tied her best ever bench as well. Holly pays close attention to the details of lifting technique and helps others who struggle to be in proper position. Holly raised more than double to he next closest competitor during our fundraiser this year and has an all-around good attitude towards increasing her fitness,”

– Mr. Mikel Hoopes



Seth White was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach Tim Cassity.

Seth had an outstanding week for the Wolves’ freshman basketball team as he led his team in scoring and rebounding and to a second place finish in the Rawlins tournament to start off the season. Seth averaged 14 points per game and 8 rebounds and was a big part of the success for the Wolves,” – Mr. Tim Cassity



Kolby Ivie was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach Tim Cassity.

Kolby had a good weekend for the Wolves’ freshman team as he averaged 9 points per game for the week and came up with 9 assists against Kelly Walsh to help his team get to the championship of the Rawlins tournament. Kolby is a good leader and makes his teammates successful. – Mr. Tim Cassity

Gregory Marchal, Patrick Marchal, Dallin Hoyt, Abigaile Grubb, Atlin Johnson, Jesse Lauze, Victoria Allen, and Chase Kontz were nominated as a Students of the Week by GRHS Speech Coach Carina White.