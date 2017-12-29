GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Camden Nelson was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach Tim Cassity.

Camden Nelson had an outstanding game in our 62-49 victory over Pinedale with 17 points and was instrumental in our offensive execution as a team. Camden is a very good shooter and works hard to be a team player,” – Mr. Tim Cassity

.

.



Jacob Martinez was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach Tim Cassity.

Jacob Martinez had a double – double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves in our win over Pinedale this past week. Jacob is a hard worker who prides himself on rebounding and uses his physical style to help his team in the paint. Jacob is a team player who plays selfless basketball and is all about “us” and not about him,” – Mr. Tim Cassity





Lordes Camarillo was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Nick Hokanson.

Lourdes Camarillo is a solid candidate for Wolf of the Week. Lourdes is an extremely respectful and hardworking young lady. She can be trusted and is striving to improve herself daily. She uses her time very effectively and efficiently. Lourdes has been an asset to the classroom because of her example and dedication to her education,”

– Mr. Nick Hokanson

.

.



Jacon Richmond was nominated as a Student of the Week by the GRHS Foreign Language Teacher Nick Hokanson.

Jason Richmond is very deserving of the Wolf of the Week award for his dedication and hard work. He has worked very hard and is very disciplined in taking care of his course load as he participates in athletics. His level of hard work and dedication to study has dramatically had a positive impact on his grade, his Spanish abilities, and his ability to help his classmates. His positive attitude and willingness to attempt new things make a great contribution to class every day,”

– Mr. Nick Hokanson



Jesse Lauze was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Darren Howard.

All State Swimmer. Competed in “We the People.” Represents the Speech & Debate team,” – Mr. Darren Howard



Megan Pope was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Master Social Worker Spring Jones.

I’d like to nominate Megan Pope for Wolf of the Week. This semester, I have observed her assisting other students with assignments, advocating for others, & supporting classmates when they seem to be struggling. Megan is living up to the GRHS slogan of Great Relationships, High Standards!” – Mr. Spring Jones



Jaron Shereda, Elijah Kropf, and Wolfgang Dittman were nominated as a Students of the Week by GRHS Speech Coach Carina White.

I would like to nominate Jaron Shereda, Elijah Kropf, and Wolfgang Dittman for Wolf of the Week. These three are new members of the Speech and Debate team and all three have shown how talented they are. They consistently made it into final rounds of humor and duet throughout their novice season. They are a great asset to our team,” – Ms. Carina White

Sandra Figenser was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Principal Darren Howard.