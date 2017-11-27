GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Caitlin Boyer was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Don Maggi.

My nomination for Student of the Week is Caitlin Boyer. Caitlin is an outstanding student in my World History class. She comes to class each day with a great attitude. She has a love of learning and displays genuine interest and enthusiasm. She is an active participant in class and is a leader that is willing to help her classmates. Caitlin is driven and will no doubt continue to achieve great success here at GRHS and beyond,” – Mr. Don Maggi

Brigham Hill was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Erin Freeman.

Brigham is a wonderful student, and works extremely hard, as he has a strong desire to learn. Last month when students presented their District Assessments, Brigham blew everyone away. He stayed after school multiple days to ensure that he finished his District Assessment, and practiced his presentation. He was interactive, engaging, and fascinating to listen to, nicely done Brigham!” – Ms. Erin Freeman





Alex Palmer was nominated as Student of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Erin Freeman.

Alex decided to join AP Government this year, and I am so happy she did. Alex is intrinsically motivated to learn new content and to master it. She finds ways to challenge herself, and keep her knowledge ever growing. Alex has blossomed this year in AP Government in diving into the content and mastering it. “

– Ms. Erin Freeman

Aaron Allred, Patrick Marchal, and Savrina Karimi were nominated as Students of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Erin Freeman.

These three students have been grouped together for the statewide competition of We the People. The group had some hiccups in the beginning, but they have learned to work as a team. They bounce ideas off each other, come in everyday after school, and play on each other’s strengths through collaboration. They have all grown together and created beautiful work in turn,”

– Ms. Erin Freeman





Olivia Nielsen was nominated as a Student of the Week by GRHS Social Studies Teacher Storm Adcock.