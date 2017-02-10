GRHS Students of the Week

Students of the Week

Katelyn Gambles was nominated as a Student of the Week by Speech and Debate Coach Carina White.

Katelyn has been competing on the speech and debate team for two years and competes in oratory and informative. This weekend she made it to the final round of Informative helping her team win the tournament.” – Carina White

Paula Luttermann was nominated as a Student of the Week by Speech and Debate Coach Carina White.

Paula competes for us in Drama and is consistently in final rounds. This weekend she again made it to final rounds in her event helping her team claim a victory.” – Carina White

Vinny Leahy was nominated as a Student of the Week by Mrs. Allison Baas

Vinny took first place in Physical energy engineering and design. Vinny will advance on to UWYO to compete with all students that won at regional fairs in March.” – Allison Baas

Codi Green, Sierra Fryer, Hailey France, Lauren Foster, John Newman, Steve Rosado, Willie Bradley, and John Reed were nominated as Students of the Week by Mrs. Brenda Skorcz.

These students work very hard in math class, always striving to do their best. They are willing to give that extra effort to understand the concepts. They are very helpful to one another. I am very lucky to have a math class filled with these students. – Brenda Skorcz

